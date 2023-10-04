Sikkim Flash Floods: 2 Armymen Missing, CM Assess Damage, Check Helpline Numbers Here

BQPrimeNationSikkim Flash Floods: 2 Armymen Missing, CM Assess Damage, Check Helpline Numbers Here
The 23 army personnel have been reported missing and 41 vehicles submerged under the slush. Search operations are underway.

04 Oct 2023, 1:18 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sikkim Flash Floods. Pic/Brigadier Hardeep Singh Sohi</p></div>
Sikkim Flash Floods. Pic/Brigadier Hardeep Singh Sohi

A sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim on Wednesday has resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen valley. The floods started around 1.30 am.

This resulted in the release of water from a dam, leading to 23 army personnel being washed away, camps and vehicles being submerged. The 23 army personnel have been reported missing and 41 vehicles submerged under the slush. Search operations are underway.

Defence officials said establishments along the valley have been affected.

The release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water levels up to 15-20 feet high downstream. This has led to army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected.

Chief Minister PS Tamang assess damage

Chief Minister PS Tamang visited Singtam to assess the damages and engage with the local community. He urged all our citizens to remain vigilant and refrain from unnecessary travel during this critical time. It is essential that we maintain composure and hope for a swift return to normalcy in our region.

All government and private schools in Pakyong, Gangtok, Namchi and Mangan districts will remain closed till October 8, 2023.

The AIR News Gangtok posted Emergency Operating Centre Helpline Numbers.

Mamata Banerjee expresses concern

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern over reports that 23 soldiers went missing following a flash flood in Sikkim, and assured all possible help on the part of her government.

All steps have been taken to evacuate people in the districts of Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri to safer places. Senior ministers of the state and senior IAS officers have been rushed to North Bengal to oversee rescue and relief operations. Close vigil is being kept to ensure no loss of life in this grave calamity, the chief minister said.

Banerjee also said that her administration has taken efforts to evacuate people to safer locations in Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts in West Bengal following heavy rain in the last few days.

