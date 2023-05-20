Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar To Be Sworn In; 8 Legislators Likely To Take Oath

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of several like-minded parties for the swearing-in ceremony, which will see Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administering the oath of office and secrecy to the Chief Minister and his Cabinet at 12:30 p.m. at Sree Kanteerava Stadium here.

The venue is the same place where Siddaramaiah took oath in 2013, when he became Chief Minister for the first time.

The event may turn out to be a show of strength for opposition parties amid unity efforts to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.