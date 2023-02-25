Shraddha, Nikki, Megha May Have Been Alive If We Talked Enough To Victims Of Abuse

Shraddha Walkar, Nikki Yadav and Megha Torvi had opted to live with their chosen partners. All three were gruesomely murdered by those very men. For days, the discussion centered around how Aftab chopped Shraddha's body and dumped the parts in the forest; how calm Sahil looked at his wedding hours after he strangled Nikki with a phone cable; and how Hardik lit incense sticks to mask the stench of Megha's body hidden in a bed storage. And how the men resumed their "normal" lives within hours of the horrific crimes—Aftab brought a date home; Sahil married another woman; and Hardik sold all the furniture before fleeing.

But the depravity of their crimes didn’t stop questions about the victims’ conduct. Instead of asking why the men behaved violently, the debate focused on: Why these women—all three were educated and two had been employed earlier—continued to be in relationships with toxic men? Why did they not leave them? Why did they not see this coming?

Gender and behaviour experts warn against using such crimes to pull women back from making independent choices in life or career.

The distinctiveness of these cases is that many such women have fallen out of their networks of security, Krishna Menon, professor of gender studies, School of Human Studies, Ambedkar University, told BQ Prime.

"Unfortunately, for many young people, love that is transgressive in nature has to be conducted on the sly, surreptitiously. That leads them to live lives isolated from friends, family and community,” said Menon. “That is the network that provides them with some emotional and social support. [In its absence] They become even more vulnerable to violent attacks by men."

Violence against women in India and worldwide is not rare. About 30% women between the age of 18 and 49 have experienced physical violence since the age of 15 years, according to the latest National Family Health Survey. Last year, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called violence against women the "most pervasive human rights violation" in the world, flagging that every 11 minutes, a woman is killed by an intimate partner or a family member.

“These incidents should not be reported as a warning to parents to not send their girls away, but a message to all families to raise children to have a healthy approach to romance, sex and relationships and not violate the dignity and selfhood of the other person,” Menon said. What needs to be addressed, Menon said, is the breakdown of safety networks, the crisis in masculinity in understanding it as control, domination, power and violence; and the difficulties that young women experience in not being able to navigate respectful relationships.