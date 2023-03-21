Shortness Of Breath, Fatigue, Mental Health Issues Seen In Covid Patients One Year Later

Participants in the National Clinical Registry for Covid-19 who were followed for a year reported dyspnea or shortness of breath (18.6%), fatigue (10.5%), and mental health issues (9.3%) after 30 to 60 days post-discharge.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has sanctioned studies on post-Covid sequelae to explore the possibility of a study of the association of major complications and coronavirus infection as part of the Covid registry, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

According to the ICMR, of the participants in the National Clinical Registry of Covid-19 who were followed for one year, it was observed that dyspnea, fatigue, and mental health issues were reported among 18.6%, 10.5%, and 9.3% of the 8,042 participants at the first follow-up of 30 to 60 days post-discharge, respectively.

At the one-year follow-up, it was reduced to 11.9%, 6.6%, and 9%, respectively, in 2,192 participants, Pawar said.

The Translational Health Science and Technology Institute, an autonomous institute under the Department of Biotechnology, has revealed in its preliminary analysis of the data that approximately 2% of the participants have reported the development of new symptoms such as hypertension and diabetes, she stated.

The Union Ministry of Health has issued national comprehensive guidelines for the management of post-Covid sequelae.

The guidelines provide detailed guidance on common presenting signs and symptoms, system-wise complications, investigations required, other differential diagnosis and clinical treatment.

The Health Ministry has organised a series of webinars for healthcare professionals engaged in public and private health facilities at state and district levels on Covid-19 clinical management-related issues, including management of post-Covid complications.

These webinars have been held in collaboration with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, and other state-level centres of excellence and in association with the Indian Medical Association.

The ICMR has established a Covid clinical registry across the country to capture clinical treatment and outcomes for Covid-19. This information is only limited to hospitalised patients.

Post-Covid studies have been taken up on various conditions like aortic and lung inflammation, mucormycosis, etc.

Although health is a state subject, the government of India has advised the states to establish post-Covid clinics in their respective appropriate health facilities to cater to the needs of people suffering various post-coronavirus conditions, Pawar said in her reply.