Several Coaches Of North East Express Derail Near Buxar

Talking to PTI, chief public relations officer of East Central Railway Birendra Kumar said, "Several coaches of Kamakhya-bound North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur station in Buxar district around 9.35 pm. No casualty reports so far." Though preliminary reports suggest no casualty so far, there is information that some passengers might have sustained minor injuries, said Kumar.