September Bank Holidays 2023: Banks To Remain Closed For 16 Days; Check Full List Here

Banks across the country will be shut for 16 days in the upcoming month of September 2023.

The list of holidays, according to the Reserve Bank of India includes ten holidays under the 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act,' along with the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

The holidays will vary from state to state and are inclusive of notable occasions such as Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's anniversary, and Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi.