September Bank Holidays 2023: Banks To Remain Closed For 16 Days; Check Full List Here
The holidays will vary from state to state and are inclusive of notable occasions such as Krishna Janmashtami & Ganesh Chaturthi.
Banks across the country will be shut for 16 days in the upcoming month of September 2023.
The list of holidays, according to the Reserve Bank of India includes ten holidays under the 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act,' along with the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
The holidays will vary from state to state and are inclusive of notable occasions such as Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's anniversary, and Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi.
Bank Holidays In September 2023: Full List
September 3, Sunday.
September 6, Sri Krishna Janmashtami: Banks will be closed in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.
September 7, Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Sri Krishna Ashtami: Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, Srinagar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh.
September 9, Second Saturday
September 10, Sunday
September 17, Sunday
September 18, Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayaka Chathurthi: Banks will be shut in Karnataka and Telangana
September 19, Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha): Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha and Goa.
September 20, Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)/Nuakhai: Banks will be closed in Odisha and Goa.
September 22, Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day: Banks will be closed in Kerala.
September 23, Fourth Saturday and Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji: Banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar.
September 24, Sunday
September 25, Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva: Banks will be closed in Assam.
September 27, Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed): Banks will be closed in Jammu, Srinagar and Kerala.
September 28, Eid-E-Milad/Eid-e-Meeladunnabi - (Prophet Mohammad's Birthday) (Bara Vafat): Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.
September 29, Indrajatra/Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi: Banks will be closed in Sikkim, Jammu and Srinagar.
RBI categorises holidays into three sections:
Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act
Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday
Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
While physical bank branches will be closed on these designated days, it is important to note that online banking services and ATMs will continue to function seamlessly across the country for the entirety of September.