Senior Advocate KV Viswanathan's Name Recommended By Collegium, In Line To Become 58th CJI

It noted the Collegium also considered the names of eminent members of the Bar and zeroed upon senior advocate Viswanathan, saying he is "eminently suitable for being appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court."

"The appointment of K V Viswanathan will enhance the representation to the Bar in the composition of the Supreme Court. Viswanathan is a distinguished member of the Bar of the Supreme Court. His wide experience and profound knowledge will provide a significant value addition to the Supreme Court," the resolution said.