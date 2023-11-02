Seizures Worth Over Rs 427 Cr Made In Poll-Bound Telangana

Enforcement agencies have seized unaccounted cash, gold, liquor and freebies worth over Rs 427 crore in Telangana as on Wednesday, after the model code of conduct came into force in the state on October 9.

On freebies, a central election team, which held a meeting with state election officials here directed them to add the cost of it in the account of candidate concerned, after the approval of nominations, a release issued by the office of the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).