Sedition Law: Supreme Court's Constitution Bench To Examine Validity

The Supreme Court referred on Tuesday the issue of sedition law's constitutional validity to a constitution bench of at least five judges.

A bench led by Chief Justice Of India DY Chandrachud said the issue cannot be looked at by a bench smaller than five judges because the judgment that currently holds ground was decided by a five-judge bench.

At present, a 1962 judgment in the case of Kedar Nath vs State of Bihar persists. It had held that the law of sedition is constitutionally valid.

The court said the judgment in Kedar Nath looked at this issue from a "narrow perspective" as the examination was limited only to Article 19. However, subsequent developments in law in the six decades after the judgment have established that Articles 14, 19 and 21 operate in consonance with each other, it said.

The apex court declined the union government's request to defer the hearing in wake of the new criminal legislation that is set to replace the Indian Penal Code. It said this would not obviate the need for an adjudication on the constitutional validity of the law as past cases under this provision would still be adjudicated on the basis of the IPC.

The top court will soon decide whether the case will be heard by a five-judge bench or a seven-judge bench.