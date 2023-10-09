Search For 105 Missing Continues in Sikkim, IAF Begins Rescuing Stranded Tourists

The army, in a release, said, "The focus of the operations is towards restoring connectivity with North Sikkim through Chungthang, which was the worst affected during the devastating flood. Troops of the Indian Army undertook a challenging operation through difficult terrain and have reached the isolated village of Rabom, northwest of Chungthang and rescue of 150-200 civilians is underway."

"All locals and tourists in Chaten, Lachen, Lachung and Thangu areas in North Sikkim have been accounted for. A list of 2,000 tourists, including 63 foreign nationals, has been compiled and assistance is being provided to them. With the improvement in weather, air evacuation of tourists has started on Oct. 9," it added.