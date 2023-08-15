Scrapping Of Article 370 A Historic Moment, Says J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, has told NDTV that the scrapping of special status of the erstwhile state and moving it to the mainstream has brought about a host of positive changes over the last four years. As such, Aug. 5, 2019, when these changes were announced in Parliament by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is a "historic day".

"It was a clear message sent to people of Jammu and Kashmir" that raising questions on "unity and integrity of India won't be tolerated", he said, during a conversation with NDTV's Editor-In-Chief Sanjay Pugalia, as part of a special series to mark the 76th Independence Day.

What happened since was a "transformational journey" and brought about a change in discourse, said the former Lok Sabha MP and BJP National Council member, who took charge as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2020.