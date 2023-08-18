Scientists Explain Why Rains Unleashed Unprecedented Destruction In Himachal Pradesh
IPCC warned that damages from floods and landslides are projected to increase as the earth warms. Himachal is living it.
Unprecedented rainfall that unleashed death and destruction in Himachal Pradesh will only increase in severity and frequency in the coming years as the earth gets warmer, scientists have warned, calling for immediate action.
A hotter earth raises humidity, changes weather patterns and increases the intensity of rains, said a note by Climate Trends, a research-based environment consultant, quoting scientists from multiple disciplines. The young and fragile hills of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are among the most vulnerable.
"The heavy rains that have besieged Himachal Pradesh over the last weeks are consistent with the patterns expected in a warming world," said Anjal Prakash, clinical associate professor (research) and research director, Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business, and IPCC author.
"Increased temperatures can lead to more intense rainfall events, escalating the risk of landslides and flash floods," he said. "The vulnerability of hillside communities and the crumbling of essential infrastructure further magnifies the tragedy. Immediate action is imperative."
The Climate Trends note cited the IPCC's 6th Assessment Cycle Report that said damages and losses from water-related hazards such as floods and landslides are projected to increase considerably between 1.5°C and 3°C global warming levels. That's already playing out in Himachal Pradesh.
The state received 742 mm of rainfall in the first 54 days of monsoon this year against the season's average of 730 mm in four months through Sept. 30, according to the weather department. Videos of roads caving in, houses collapsing as the ground below them crumbled and cars floating in floodwaters have gone viral. More than 335 people have died and 37 are missing as on Aug. 18 in rain-related accidents in the worst such toll in decades. Over 72 were killed in Shimla and its neighbouring regions in the in the last fortnight alone. The administration estimates the total monetary loss at upwards of Rs 8,000 crore so far.
A Benign Annual Event Turns Extreme
The latest spell of heavy rainfall was caused due to northward movement of the axis of the monsoon trough or low-pressure area, making weather conditions favourable for heavy to very heavy rains across the Himalayas. This break-monsoon pattern has been happening since the existence of summer rains, the scientists said.
But more warming means more energy in the environment, leading to more rain, said Mahesh Palawat, vice president-meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather. "Moisture availability is abundant in the atmosphere, which causes incidents like torrential rainfall in a short period causing damage like what we saw in Himachal and Uttarakhand this season."
Citing the Clausius-Clapeyron equation, the note said the air can generally hold around 7% more moisture for every 1-degree Celsius temperature rise, and there are no limiting factors.
Site of the landslide that buried a temple with devotees inside in Shimla's Summer Hill. (Photo: BQ Prime)
Two Weather Systems Combine To Wreak Havoc
The changing trajectory of western disturbance—or the storms that originate from the Mediterranean region—is to also blame partly, according to the note. These are more prevalent during the winter when they travel in lower latitudes, bringing rain and snow over north India. While they move to higher latitudes during the summer and don't have much impact, this year active WDs travelled across the Himalayas during the monsoon.
Deoras said the interaction of two different weather systems—the western disturbance and the monsoon—increased moisture in the air, causing record-breaking rains across Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in July.
The Ground Below Is Sinking
The incidents of land subsidence have spiked in the Himalayas in the last couple of years, with Joshimath in Uttarakhand being the most famous example. Himachal, too, witnessed houses and roads cave in as the ground below sank.
The Shivalik Range, which is common to the two states, is the youngest and most fragile part of the Himalayas as it's made up of debris, according to Professor YP Sundriyal, head, department of geology, HNB Garhwal University, Srinagar, Uttarakhand.
"Rocks are made up of sandstone and shale rock, which is the weakest form of any rock, and they cannot withstand heavy rains as their composition is of clay minerals. The increasing torrential rainfall, deforestation, and unchecked construction have increased the chances of erosion," he said. "As humans, we have been challenging these mountains' capacity for many years now. Increasing anthropogenic stress will only lead to disaster."
Prakash said the tragic loss of lives and devastation caused by the recent landslides and flash floods in Himachal serve as a stark reminder of the intensifying impact of climate change on vulnerable regions.
"Efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change, including strengthening infrastructure, enhancing disaster preparedness, and promoting sustainable land management practices must be prioritised," he said. “International collaboration to curb greenhouse gas emissions is critical to slowing down the trajectory of these catastrophic events."
Roxy Mathew Koll, senior scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, said climate action and adaptation at panchayat levels should go parallel with mitigation at global and national levels. "I am concerned that there is less focus on local adaptation. Instead of waiting for weather forecasts yearly, we need to (be) disaster-proof locally, based on sub-district wise assessment."
(With inputs from PTI)