Scientists Explain Why Rains Unleashed Unprecedented Destruction In Himachal Pradesh

Unprecedented rainfall that unleashed death and destruction in Himachal Pradesh will only increase in severity and frequency in the coming years as the earth gets warmer, scientists have warned, calling for immediate action.

A hotter earth raises humidity, changes weather patterns and increases the intensity of rains, said a note by Climate Trends, a research-based environment consultant, quoting scientists from multiple disciplines. The young and fragile hills of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are among the most vulnerable.

"The heavy rains that have besieged Himachal Pradesh over the last weeks are consistent with the patterns expected in a warming world," said Anjal Prakash, clinical associate professor (research) and research director, Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business, and IPCC author.

"Increased temperatures can lead to more intense rainfall events, escalating the risk of landslides and flash floods," he said. "The vulnerability of hillside communities and the crumbling of essential infrastructure further magnifies the tragedy. Immediate action is imperative."

The Climate Trends note cited the IPCC's 6th Assessment Cycle Report that said damages and losses from water-related hazards such as floods and landslides are projected to increase considerably between 1.5°C and 3°C global warming levels. That's already playing out in Himachal Pradesh.

The state received 742 mm of rainfall in the first 54 days of monsoon this year against the season's average of 730 mm in four months through Sept. 30, according to the weather department. Videos of roads caving in, houses collapsing as the ground below them crumbled and cars floating in floodwaters have gone viral. More than 335 people have died and 37 are missing as on Aug. 18 in rain-related accidents in the worst such toll in decades. Over 72 were killed in Shimla and its neighbouring regions in the in the last fortnight alone. The administration estimates the total monetary loss at upwards of Rs 8,000 crore so far.