Scientist Discover 28 New Risk Genes For Covid-19

An international research consortium has discovered 28 new risk factors for Covid-19, pushing the total number of candidate genes identified by the initiative up to 51.

The researchers noted that many criteria determine whether or not we get seriously ill from Covid-19. Besides our age and any previous or existing conditions, they also include genetic factors.

"Knowing about genetic risk factors helps scientists to develop successful drugs and predict risks better," said Kerstin Ludwig from the University Hospital Bonn, Germany.