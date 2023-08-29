Scam Alert! Fake e-challan Scam On The Rise; Here's How Scammers Exploit Citizens

Fraudsters are circulating text messages that appear to be from the traffic police, informing citizens of a traffic violation that requires a fine payment. These messages contain a link urging the recipient to click and settle the fine.

However, when individuals click the link, they are redirected to a fake website that is similar to the official traffic police site. This fake site prompts users for personal and financial details to process the fine. By clicking on these deceptive links, some users inadvertently give cybercriminals access to their mobile devices. Once they gain access, these crooks can quickly empty bank accounts or deplete debit/credit card funds.