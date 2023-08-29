Scam Alert! Fake e-challan Scam On The Rise; Here's How Scammers Exploit Citizens
Protect yourself by knowing the official process for receiving an e-challan and avoiding suspicious links
The Information Security Awareness (ISEA) by MeitY on Tuesday warned citizens to not fall prey to fake e-challan scams! The move comes after cybercrime has risen in many parts of the country.
In a recent media interaction, Hemendra Kumar Meena, the DCP Headquarters and Cyber Crime Officer of Faridabad informed that scammers have now trapping unsuspecting citizens by using the e-challan payments. According to Meena, scammers are creating and sending fake messages that look like traffic challan. However, it is completely deceptive.
What Is An e-Challan Scam
Fraudsters are circulating text messages that appear to be from the traffic police, informing citizens of a traffic violation that requires a fine payment. These messages contain a link urging the recipient to click and settle the fine.
However, when individuals click the link, they are redirected to a fake website that is similar to the official traffic police site. This fake site prompts users for personal and financial details to process the fine. By clicking on these deceptive links, some users inadvertently give cybercriminals access to their mobile devices. Once they gain access, these crooks can quickly empty bank accounts or deplete debit/credit card funds.
Don't Fall for the Fake E-Challan Scam!"ð¦ððµ— Information Security Awareness (ISEA) by MeitY (@InfoSecAwa) August 28, 2023
Your Safety is Your Responsibility.ðª#TrafficFines #FakeEChallan #India #staysafeonline #cybersecurity #g20india #g20summit #ssoindia #meity #mygovindia #Quad pic.twitter.com/kQ63xukrB9
Which is the original e-challan website
The genuine e-challan messages will have information like vehicle-specific details like engine and chassis numbers. The scammers tweak the government website in such a way that it can be deceptive to users.
The genuine and original link of the e-challan website is: https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/.
Scammers slyly remove".gov" to make it appear as https://echallan.parivahan.in/.
It is essential for every citizen to ensure that the payment link ends with ".gov.in" so that they do not get scammed.
How To Avoid e-Challan Scam
Here are some steps you can take to ensure you do not fall victim to an e-challan scam:
Know the Official Process of receiving an e-challan in your locality.
Avoid clicking on suspicious Links.
If you receive an e-challan notification, cross-check the details on the official government or traffic police website by entering your vehicle number.
Genuine notifications will come from official sources. Ensure that the sender's email address or SMS number looks legitimate and matches official communication channels.
Genuine e-challans will only need payment and won't ask for personal details like your PIN, passwords, or other sensitive information.
If you come across what you believe is an e-challan scam, report it to local authorities. Your report can help prevent others from being scammed.