SC Grants Bail To Eight Convicts In Godhra Train Burning Case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to eight people sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2002 Godhra train burning case, which plunged Gujarat into a communal conflagration.

A bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice P.S. Narasimha, while granting them relief, took note of the time they had already served and the unlikelihood of their appeals being taken up for disposal anytime soon.

"We direct that the convicts be released on bail subject to such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the sessions court," the bench said.

The top court, however, refused to grant bail to four convicts after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed their applications, highlighting their role in the incident.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for the convicts whose bail petitions were rejected, requested the bench adjourn the hearing on their applications, saying there is a festival tomorrow.

Mehta, who represented the Gujarat government, had earlier said it was not merely a case of stone-pelting, as the convicts had bolted a bogie of the Sabarmati Express and set it ablaze, leading to the deaths of 59 passengers.

Several appeals against the conviction are pending before the Supreme Court.

On February 27, 2002, 59 people were killed when the S-6 coach of the train was burned at Gujarat's Godhra, triggering riots that soon engulfed many parts of the state.