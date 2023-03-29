SC Allows Centre's Plea Seeking Rs 5,000 Crore From SEBI-Sahara Fund To Repay Depositors

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, allowed a plea by the Centre seeking allocation of Rs 5,000 crore out of Rs 24,000 crore deposited by the Sahara group with market regulator SEBI to repay its depositors.

The direction came on an application filed by the Centre in a public interest litigation by a person, named Pinak Pani Mohanty, who sought a direction to pay the amount to the depositors who invested in several chit fund companies and Sahara credit firms.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar said the amount shall be disbursed to the depositors duped by the Sahara group of cooperative societies.