Samsung Launches Semi-Automatic Washing Machines In India, Price Starts At Rs 15,000

Samsung's latest semi-automatic washing machines come equipped with toughened glass lids that ensure safe and silent closure. Additionally, these machines feature a dual magic filter that prevents drainage from clogging up by effectively collecting lint, fluff, and residual particles even at low water levels.

The washing machines are powered by the Hexa Storm Pulsator with three rollers and six blades, which makes them highly energy-efficient, as recognised by their 5-star rating from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

Other notable features on the 2023 washing machines range include the Magic Mixer, which ensures no residual detergent is left on clothes, and the Auto Restart feature that resumes washing immediately after a power cut.

The washing machines has a Rat Protection feature wherein the holes in the plastic base are designed in such a way that rats won't be able to get in and cause damage.