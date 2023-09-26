S Jaishankar Asks UN Member States Not To Allow Political Convenience To Determine Responses To Terrorism

He asserted that a "fair, equitable and democratic order" will surely emerge, 'once we all put our minds to it. And for a start, that means ensuring that rule makers do not subjugate rule takers. After all, rules will work only when they apply equally to all."

"Even as we encourage collective endeavours, India seeks to promote cooperation with diverse partners. From the era of non-alignment, we have now evolved to that of Vishwa Mitra (a friend to the world). This is reflected in our ability and willingness to engage with a broad range of nations," he said, referring to the rapid growth of the Quad, and expansion of the BRICS grouping.