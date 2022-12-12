'RRR' Wins Golden Globe Nomination For Best Non-English Picture, Best Song
SS Rajamouli's period action film 'RRR' has been nominated for Golden Globe Award in the best picture non-English language and best original song categories.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association shared the announcement on Monday evening on the official Twitter page of the Golden Globe Awards.
In the best non-English picture category, 'RRR', a pan-India blockbuster, will face off with Korean romantic mystery film 'Decision To Leave', German anti-war drama 'All Quiet on the Western Front', Argentine historical drama 'Argentina, 1985', and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama 'Close'.
"Congratulations to the nominees for Best Picture - Non-English Language - All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close, Decision to Leave, RRR #GoldenGlobes," the tweet read.
The 'Naatu Naatu' track from the film has been nominated for the best original song award at the coveted ceremony, according to the nominee listings on the Golden Globe website.