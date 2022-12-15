'RRR' Nominated For 5 Critics Choice Awards Including Best Picture, Best Director For Rajamouli

'RRR' director SS Rajamouli will compete with James Cameron ('Avatar: The Way of Water'), Damien Chazelle ('Babylon'), Todd Field ('Tar'), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert ('Everything Everywhere At Once'), Martin McDonagh ('The Banshees of Inisherin'), Sarah Polley ('Women Talking'), Gina Prince-Bythewood ('The Woman King'), and Steven Spielberg ('The Fabelmans') in the Best Director category.