RPF Constable Shoots Dead Senior, Three Passengers On Board Jaipur-Mumbai Train

A Railway Protection Force constable on Monday shot dead four persons on board a running train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, an official said.

Constable Chetan Kumar Choudhary fired from his automatic weapon, killing an RPF assistant sub-inspector and three other passengers of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express shortly after 5:00 a.m., the official said.

According to a senior police official, the accused RPF constable was mentally unstable.

Palghar is around 100 km from Mumbai.