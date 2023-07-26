Revamped ITPO Complex: PM Modi Performs 'Pooja' Ahead Of Inauguration; All You Need To Know
PM Modi will return to the ITPO for a grand inaugural ceremony at 6:30 pm on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed a 'pooja' at the inauguration of the International Convention Centre, ITPO, Pragati Maidan in Delhi.
Several Union ministers were also present at the event. PM Modi will return to the ITPO for a grand inaugural ceremony at 6:30 pm on Wednesday.
News agency PTI shared a video where PM Modi was seen felicitating labourers involved in the construction work at the redeveloped Pragati Maidan complex.
The International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre will serve as a venue for the G20 summit.
VIDEO | PM Modi felicitates labourers involved in the construction work at the redeveloped Pragati Maidan complex in Delhi.
New IECC Complex: All You Need To Know
Prime Minister’s vision of having a world class infrastructure for hosting meetings, conferences and exhibitions in the country has led to the conceptualization of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) at Pragati Maidan, a PIB release said.
The project, which revamped the old and outdated facilities at Pragati Maidan, was developed as a National project at a cost of about Rs 2700 crore.
With a campus area of approximately 123 acres, the IECC complex has been developed as India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.
The newly developed IECC complex at Pragati Maidan comprises of multiple state-of-the-art facilities including Convention Centre, Exhibition halls, amphitheatres etc.
The Convention Centre is developed as the centerpiece of Pragati Maidan complex.
It is a grand architectural marvel, designed to host large-scale international exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, conferences, and other prestigious events, PIB said.
It is equipped with multiple meeting rooms, lounges, auditoriums, an amphitheatre and business centre, making it capable of hosting a wide range of events.
Its multi-purpose hall and plenary hall have a combined capacity of seven thousand people, which is larger than the seating capacity of the famous Sydney Opera House in Australia.
Its Amphitheater is equipped with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals.
Take A Look At New ITPO Complex
Witness the magnificent inauguration of the redeveloped, cutting-edge #ITPOComplex by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on the 26th of July 2023.
A distinguished venue for ð®ð³'s #G20 Leaders' meetings!
The architectural design of the Convention Centre building is inspired from Indian traditions and showcases India’s confidence and conviction in its past while also embracing modern facilities and way of life.
The shape of the building is derived from the Shankha (conch shell), different walls and facades of the Convention Centre depict several elements of India's traditional art and culture including ‘Surya Shakti’ highlighting India’s efforts in harnessing solar energy, ‘Zero to ISRO’, celebrating our achievements in space, Pancha Mahabhuta signifying the building blocks of universal foundation - Aakash (Sky), Vayu (Air), Agni (Fire), Jal (Water), Prithvi (Earth), among others.
Pragati Maidan Convention Centre: Featrures
Other facilities available in the Convention Centre include 5G-enabled fully Wi-Fi covered campus.
10G Intranet connectivity
Interpreter room equipped with cutting-edge technology to support 16 different languages
Advanced AV systems with huge-sized video walls
Building management system ensuring optimal functionality and energy efficiency
Light management system with dimming and occupancy sensors
State-of-the-art DCN (Data Communication Network) system
Integrated surveillance system and energy-efficient centralized air conditioning system.
Further, the IECC complex features a total of seven exhibition halls, each serving as a versatile space for hosting exhibitions, trade fairs, and business events.
The exhibition halls are designed to accommodate a diverse range of industries and showcase products and services from around the world. These state-of-the-art structures are a testament to modern engineering and architectural prowess.
The convenience of visitors is a priority at the IECC, reflected in the provision of over 5,500 vehicle parking spaces. The ease of access through signal-free roads ensures that visitors can reach the venue without any hassle.