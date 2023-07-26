Revamped ITPO Complex: PM Modi Performs 'Pooja' Ahead Of Inauguration; All You Need To Know

Prime Minister’s vision of having a world class infrastructure for hosting meetings, conferences and exhibitions in the country has led to the conceptualization of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) at Pragati Maidan, a PIB release said.

The project, which revamped the old and outdated facilities at Pragati Maidan, was developed as a National project at a cost of about Rs 2700 crore.

With a campus area of approximately 123 acres, the IECC complex has been developed as India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

The newly developed IECC complex at Pragati Maidan comprises of multiple state-of-the-art facilities including Convention Centre, Exhibition halls, amphitheatres etc.

The Convention Centre is developed as the centerpiece of Pragati Maidan complex.

It is a grand architectural marvel, designed to host large-scale international exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, conferences, and other prestigious events, PIB said.

It is equipped with multiple meeting rooms, lounges, auditoriums, an amphitheatre and business centre, making it capable of hosting a wide range of events.

Its multi-purpose hall and plenary hall have a combined capacity of seven thousand people, which is larger than the seating capacity of the famous Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Its Amphitheater is equipped with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals.