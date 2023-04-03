Restore Railway Fare Concession For Senior Citizens: Kejriwal To Prime Minister Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore the railway fare concession for senior citizens, saying no society or country can progress without the blessings of its elderly.

In a letter to the prime minister, he said the centre has a budget of Rs 45 lakh crore and would incur a cost of Rs 1600 crore, which was just a "drop in the ocean" , if it extended the concession to senior citizens.

It was 'unfortunate' to terminate the rail ticket concession scheme for the elderly, and monetary constraints cannot be the reason for it, he said and cited his government spending Rs 50 crore in the annual budget on a scheme for free pilgrimage.

"Please do not stop the concession given to the elderly on the railways. Crores of elderly people are benefiting from this concession," Kejriwal, who sent the letter on Saturday, tweeted.