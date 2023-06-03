Rescuers Work Overnight To Pull Out Survivors From 'Mangled Heap Of Steel'

Rescue operations continued through the night as disaster relief personnel, firemen, policemen, administrative officials and passengers helped rescue the injured and extricate dead bodies after one of India’s deadliest train accidents.

At least 233 have died and around 900 injured after the triple train crash in Balasore, Odisha on June 2 night.

Rescuers wielding gas torches and electric cutters pulling out survivors and bodies. The relief work was on at the break of dawn.

Officials in Bhubaneswar said 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units were working at the accident site, besides 1,200 personnel. The bodies were being taken to the hospitals in all kinds of vehicles, including tractors.

The train crash, the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 k.m. north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 p.m. on Friday.

Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks. These collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too, PTI quoted officials as saying.

A goods train crashed into derailed Coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai.

"Some of the scenes at the site were too gory to describe," PTI quoted a passenger as saying.

Railway tracks were almost destroyed at the spot as mangled coaches lay strewn all over, with some having mounted on another, while a few coaches turned turtle due to the impact.

"We were jolted and suddenly saw the train bogie turn on one side,” Pijush Poddar, a resident of Berhampore in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, told PTI. He was travelling to Tamil Nadu in the Coromandel Express to join work there when the accident happened.

“Many of us were thrown out of the compartment by the momentum of the derailment,” Poddar said. “When we managed to crawl out, we found bodies lying all around."

Locals heard loud noise and rushed to the spot to find "a mangled heap of steel".

"The local people really went out on a limb to help us... They not only helped in pulling out people but retrieved our luggage and got us water," Rupam Banerjee, one of the passengers, told reporters.

One of the coaches “was pushed into the ground" as another from a neighbouring train collapsed on top of it, passengers said.

Work is on to try and extricate that particular bogie and retrieve the dead in it. "This will push up the death toll significantly,' a state disaster relief officer said.

Balasore district hospital looked like a war zone with the injured lying on stretchers in the corridor and rooms bursting at its seams with extra beds propped up.

Harried medical staff were seen comforting patients from other states.

Policemen, locals have been volunteering to donate blood at this and many hospitals through the night, said officials. More than 2,000 people gathered at the Balasore Medical College and Hospital in the night to help the injured, and many also donated blood.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared one-day state mourning on Saturday in the wake of the deadly triple train crash.

State Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahoo said those injured in the accident were undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

All government and private hospitals have been put on alert in the nearby districts, including the AIIMS at Bhubaneswar