Republic Day 2023: 32,000 Tickets To Be Sold Online, Contingent From Egypt To Participate

The 74th Republic Day celebrations will take place on the revamped Central Vista avenue, and the government has put 32,000 tickets on sale online for the masses, defence ministry officials said on Wednesday.

For the first time, all official invites for the ceremonial event will be sent online, they said.

A 120-member military contingent from Egypt will also be taking part in the celebrations, officials said. Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations on Jan. 26, the Ministry of External Affairs had said in November.

"This is the first time that the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt will be the Chief Guest at our Republic Day," the MEA had said in a statement.