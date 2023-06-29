Report Fish Disease App Launched: Here's What It Does
The Report Fish Disease App will serve as a platform connecting fish farmers, field-level officers, and fish health experts.
Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying Parshottam Rupala on Wednesday launched an android-based mobile app 'Report Fish Disease'. The app will serve as a centralised platform connecting fish farmers, field-level officers, and fish health experts. The disease issues which used to go unnoticed or unreported will now be conveyed to the experts, allowing for efficient problem-solving within a short time frame.
This will enable seamless integration by connecting the farmers directly to district fisheries officers and scientists for technical assistance and guidance regarding fish diseases and get instant expert advice and solutions to their problem.— Parshottam Rupala (@PRupala) June 28, 2023
Report Fish Disease App: Benefits
Here are some benefits of the Report Fish Disease App
The RFD app is designed to assist farmers in reporting diseases affecting their finfish, shrimps, and molluscs to field level-officers and fish health experts.
This tool enables farmers to receive scientific advice for effectively managing these diseases. The app stores disease data in a temporal and spatial manner, allowing for disease case mapping.
By utilising the RFD app, farmers can enhance their reporting practices, obtain expert guidance, and reduce losses caused by diseases. This, in turn, leads to increased income for farmers.
Moreover, the Fish Disease Reporting App has a significant impact on fish disease management, promoting early detection, swift response, collaboration, and knowledge sharing. Its implementation contributes to the sustainability and resilience of aquaculture systems by mitigating the adverse effects of fish diseases on fish populations, the industry, and ecosystems.
The app has been developed by ICAR-NBFGR under National Surveillance Programme for Aquatic Animal Diseases (NSPAAD), funded under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana by the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India.
The Department of Fisheries has approved a budget of Rs 33.78 crore for a duration of three years to implement the second phase of the National Scheme for Promotion of Aquaculture and its Application for Development (NSPAAD) under the Prime Minister's Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). Through the introduction of this application, NSPAAD has successfully fulfilled its national and international responsibilities by ensuring transparent reporting.