Renewable Energy Projects Worth Rs 1 Lakh Cr To Hit Ground Soon In UP

"Very soon, we are going to have groundbreaking of renewable energy projects worth around Rs 1 lakh crore. We are working towards it and are handholding the projects," the additional chief secretary said.

As of now, biofuel and solar energy projects are prominent verticals in the renewable energy sector in Uttar Pradesh, he said. Gupta said he has interacted with buyers and exhibitors at the ongoing Renewable Energy India Expo and termed it as an 'important platform for all stakeholders'. The Uttar Pradesh government is working to push green energy and take it to new heights, he added.