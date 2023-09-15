Red And Orange Alerts For Parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh And Other Regions Issued By IMD

Vidarbha: is on an orange alert as it is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 16.

Saurashtra & Kutch: is on an orange alert as it is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 18.

Marathwada: is on an orange alert as it is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 15.

Madhya Maharashtra: is on an orange alert as it is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 15 and 17.

Konkan & Goa: is on an orange alert as it is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 16 and 17.

Gujarat: is on an orange alert as it is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 18.

East Rajasthan: is on an orange alert as it is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall from September 15 to 17.

Andaman & Nicobar: is on an orange alert as it is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 17.

East Madhya Pradesh: is on an orange alert as it is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 16.