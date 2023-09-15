Red And Orange Alerts For Parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh And Other Regions Issued By IMD
The alert is in effect from September 15 to 17 for some places in India.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday shared the weather update placing many states and regions in India on Red and Orange alert with expectations of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on September 15 and from September 15 to up to September 17 for some places in India.
Red Alert Issued For These Regions
West Madhya Pradesh: is on a red alert as it expects heavy to very heavy rainfall and chances of extremely heavy downpours from September 15 to 17.
Madhya Maharashtra: is on a red alert as it expects isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall and chances of extremely heavy downpours on September 16.
Gujarat: is on a red alert as it expects isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall including extremely heavy downpours on September 16 and 17.
East Madhya Pradesh: is on a red alert as it expects isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall including extremely heavy downpours on September 15.
Vidarbha: is on a red alert as it expects isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall including extremely heavy downpours on September 15.
Madhya Maharashtra: is on a red alert as it expects isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall including extremely heavy rainfall on September 16.
Orange Alert Issued For These Regions
Vidarbha: is on an orange alert as it is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 16.
Saurashtra & Kutch: is on an orange alert as it is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 18.
Marathwada: is on an orange alert as it is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 15.
Madhya Maharashtra: is on an orange alert as it is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 15 and 17.
Konkan & Goa: is on an orange alert as it is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 16 and 17.
Gujarat: is on an orange alert as it is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 18.
East Rajasthan: is on an orange alert as it is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall from September 15 to 17.
Andaman & Nicobar: is on an orange alert as it is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 17.
East Madhya Pradesh: is on an orange alert as it is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 16.
IMD's Latest Weather Forecast For India
IMD has also issued its latest weather forecast on September 14. Here are the details.
A well-marked low-pressure area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining North Odisha-West Bengal coasts. Active monsoon conditions would be seen over east India on September 14 & 15, over central India from September 14 to 17 and over west India from September 15 to 18.
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha on September 14 & 15 and from September 18 to 20, over Jharkhand on September 14 & 15, over Gangetic West Bengal on September 14 and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from September 14 to 18. Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over the region during the rest days of the week.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha from September 14 to 17, and over Chhattisgarh from September 14 to 16. Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh on September 15, over West Madhya Pradesh from September 15 to 17, and over Vidarbha on the September 15 & 16. Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall is very likely over the region during the rest days of the week.
Northwest India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Uttarakhand from September 14 to 16, over southwest Uttar Pradesh on September 15 and over East Rajasthan from September 14 to 17. Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over East Rajasthan on September 16. No significant rainfall is likely over the region during the rest days of the week.
West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from September 15 to 19 and over Marathawada from September 14 to 17, over Gujarat Region from September 16 to 19 and over Saurashtra on September 17 & 18. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region from September 16 to18 and over Marathawada on September 16. Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over the region during the rest days of the week.
South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Telangana on September 15. Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over the region during the rest days of the week.
Northeast India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on September 19 & 20. Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over the region during the rest days of the week.