Red And Orange Alert Issued For Uttarakhand And Himachal Until August 24, Check IMD's Forecast Here
Heavy rainfall is expected in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for the next three days.
Himachal Pradesh Weather Update
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh till August 24, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall of around 115.6 to 204.4 mm.
It has also issued very heavy rainfall warning for several districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur.
IMD has reported a high likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain districts of Himachal Pradesh today. The weather department has also stated that many areas of the hilly state can expect moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms.
22 से 24 अगस्त को #हिमाचलप्रदेश में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी से बहुत भारी बारिश (115.6 से 204.4 मि मी ) होने की संभावना है।
Uttarakhand Weather Update
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert at for the state of Uttarakhand till August 24, predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall of more than 204.4 mm.
Within Uttarakhand, the Regional Met Centre in Dehradun has issued red alert across the districts of Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar on Wednesday and Thursday.
Here is the district-level weather forecast for Uttarakhand districts for the next four days, as issued by IMD.
#उत्तराखंड में 23 और 24 अगस्त को विभिन्न स्थानों पर भारी से अति भारी बारिश की संभावना है, जिसमें अत्यधिक भारी वर्षा (204.4 मि मी से अधिक) शामिल है।
Landslides, flash floods, and rising water levels are expected in Himachal Pradesh due to the monsoon rains. A flash flood warning has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur, and will remain in effect until Sunday.
The weather department has also forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Northern parts of Uttar Pradesh & Bihar, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim & Northeast India for the next 2-3 days, followed by a decrease in rainfall thereafter