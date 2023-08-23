Red And Orange Alert Issued For Uttarakhand And Himachal Until August 24, Check IMD's Forecast Here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh till August 24, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall of around 115.6 to 204.4 mm.

It has also issued very heavy rainfall warning for several districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur.

IMD has reported a high likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain districts of Himachal Pradesh today. The weather department has also stated that many areas of the hilly state can expect moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms.