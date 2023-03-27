Record Heat Waves Push India Closer To Limit Of Human Survival

This is why in India a measurement known as the wet-bulb reading — which combines air temperature and relative humidity — provides a better gauge of heat stress on the human body. A November report by the World Bank cautioned that India could become one of the first places in the world where wet-bulb temperatures could soar past the survivability threshold of 35°C. “The question is, have we got inured to heat-led suffering?” said Abhas Jha, one of the report’s authors. “Because it's not a sudden onset disaster, because it's a slow onset, we don't push back on it.”While no country is untouched by global warming, there are multiple reasons that make India an outlier. The following interview with Hunt, which examines those factors, has been edited for length and clarity.