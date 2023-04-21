REC Arm Hands Over KPSI Transmission Project To Megha Engineering & Infrastructure

State-owned REC arm REC Power Development and Consultancy has handed over a transmission project called KPS1 Transmission Ltd. to Megha Engineering and Infrastructures.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures has been the successful bidder for the inter-state transmission project of the Ministry of Power, and REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd. was the bid process coordinator, a statement said.

RECPDCL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Ltd., under the aegis of the Ministry of Power, handed over the project-specific Special Purpose Vehicle formed for the construction of the Transmission Project, viz., 'KPS1 Transmission Ltd., to Megha Engineering and Infrastructures on April 20, 2023, it stated.

The SPV has been handed over by Rahul Dwivedi, CEO, RECPDCL, to Pravin Sharad Dixit, Vice President, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures was shortlisted through a tariff-based competitive bidding process.

The work involves the implementation of the KPS1-Khavda PS GIS (KPS2) 765 kV double circuit line and the augmentation of Khavda PS1. The projects implementation is targeted for 21 months.

RECPDCL has so far handed over 52 transmission projects costing around Rs 70,974 crore.