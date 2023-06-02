RBSE 10th Result 2023 Today: Here's How You Can Check Rajasthan Board 10th Result
The RBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from March 16 to April 13, 2023.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to declare the highly anticipated RBSE 10th Result 2023 on Friday, June 2 at 1:00 PM.
With the official announcement of the RBSE 10th Result 2023, students can access their results through the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.
How To Check RBSE 10th Results 2023
Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board at rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, locate the link labeled "RBSE 10th Result 2023" and click on it.
Enter your roll number in the designated field and submit it.
The result will be promptly displayed on the screen.
Verify the details and download the result.
This outcome marks a significant milestone for the students who have tirelessly prepared and appeared for their examinations.
In the event that a student is dissatisfied with their marks, the Rajasthan Board provides an option to request scrutiny or verification of their results. However, it is important to note that a scrutiny fee is applicable, and the amount varies depending on the desired timeframe for the scrutiny process. For scrutiny within a week, the fee is ₹300 per subject, while for scrutiny within 3 days, the fee is ₹600 per subject.
For additional information and updates, students and parents are encouraged to visit the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.