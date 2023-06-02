RBSE 10th Results 2023 To Be Out At 1 PM: Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in To Check Scorecard

The Rajasthan Board conducted the RBSE 10th Exam 2023 from March 16 and April 13 at various test centers across the state. Follow these simple steps on the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan's official website for easy access to check RBSE 10th Result 2023

Visit the official website of RBSE that is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the Examination results.

A new window will open.

Choose RBSE 10th Result 2023 that you want to check

Enter your roll number and click on submit

Your Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Approximately 11 lakh students are awaiting Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2023. After the RBSE 10th Result 2023 are declared, students are advised to collect their original mark sheets from the school after a few days.