RBSE 10th Results 2023 To Be Out At 1 PM: Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in To Check Scorecard
Rajasthan Board 10th results will be declared on June 2 at 1pm on rajresults.nic.in as well.
RBSE 10th Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will announce the Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2023 today at 1 PM.
State Education Minister Dr B.D Kalla and will announce the results through a press conference at Jaipur.
à¤®à¤¾à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤¿à¤ à¤¶à¤¿à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤¬à¥à¤°à¥à¤¡ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¸à¤µà¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤£à¤¾à¤® à¤à¤² à¤¦à¥à¤ªà¤¹à¤° 1:00 à¤¬à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤¿à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤¸à¤à¤à¥à¤² à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾à¥¤— Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) June 1, 2023
à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤ à¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤® à¤¶à¥à¤à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/mUqVAVdRN5
Students who have appeared for the RBSE 10 exam 2023 can check their Rajasthan Board 10th results through the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can also check their Rajasthan Board Class 10 Examination Result 2023 on rajresults.nic.in
How To Check RBSE Class 10th Result 2023?
The Rajasthan Board conducted the RBSE 10th Exam 2023 from March 16 and April 13 at various test centers across the state. Follow these simple steps on the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan's official website for easy access to check RBSE 10th Result 2023
Visit the official website of RBSE that is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Click on the Examination results.
A new window will open.
Choose RBSE 10th Result 2023 that you want to check
Enter your roll number and click on submit
Your Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Approximately 11 lakh students are awaiting Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2023. After the RBSE 10th Result 2023 are declared, students are advised to collect their original mark sheets from the school after a few days.
Check Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2023 via SMS
With lakhs of students trying to access the RBSE 10th Result 2023, the website might load slowly. Hence, students have the option to check their Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2023 through the SMS. Here's how you can do the same.
Open a new SMS on your phone.
Type - Result[space]RAJ10[space]Roll Number
Send the message to 56263
Your Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2023 will be available
RBSE 10 result 2023 - Rechecking and Revaluation
If students are not happy with their Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2023, they can opt for either rechecking or re-evaluation of their answer sheets. The re-checking of RBSE 10th Result 2023 comes at a nominal fee. The post-reevaluation of RBSE 10 result 2023 will be announced later.