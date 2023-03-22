Ratan Kumar Kesh Appointed Executive Director Of Bandhan Bank

Private lender Bandhan Bank Ltd. on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ratan Kumar Kesh as its executive director.

The bank said in a statement that, pursuant to the recommendation of the board, the Reserve Bank of India has granted approval of Kesh as ED.

The appointment will be effective from March 31, 2023, for a period of three years, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the bank.

Kesh has also been appointed as key managerial personnel of the bank.