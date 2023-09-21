'Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar': Government Comes Out With New Set Of National Awards; Details Here

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has come out with a new set of National Awards in the field of Science, Technology and Innovation known as “Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar’’.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Science and Technology said that the objective of the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar (RVP) is to recognize the notable and inspiring contribution made by the scientists, technologists, and innovators individually or in teams in various fields of science, technology and technology­ led innovation.

The awards shall be one of the highest recognitions in the field of science, technology, and innovation in India, the statement said.

Here is everything you need to know about the new science awards in India: