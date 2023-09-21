'Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar': Government Comes Out With New Set Of National Awards; Details Here
The awards shall be one of the highest recognitions in the field of science, technology & innovation in India, the statement said.
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has come out with a new set of National Awards in the field of Science, Technology and Innovation known as “Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar’’.
In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Science and Technology said that the objective of the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar (RVP) is to recognize the notable and inspiring contribution made by the scientists, technologists, and innovators individually or in teams in various fields of science, technology and technology led innovation.
Here is everything you need to know about the new science awards in India:
Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar: Eligibility
Scientists/ technologists/innovators working in government, private sector organizations or any individual working outside any organization, who have made distinguished contributions in terms of path-breaking research or innovation or discovery in any field of science, technology, or technology- led innovation shall be eligible for the awards.
People of Indian Origin staying abroad with exceptional contributions benefiting the Indian communities or society shall also be eligible for the awards.
Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar: Categories
Vigyan Ratna (VR) award will recognize lifetime achievements & contributions made in any field of science and technology.
Vigyan Shri (VS) award will recognize distinguished contributions in any field of science and technology.
Vigyan Yuva-Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar (VY-SSB) award will recognize & encourage young scientists up to the age of 45 years who made an exceptional contribution in any field of science and technology.
Vigyan Team (VT) award to be given to a team comprising of three or more scientists/researchers/innovators who have made an exceptional contribution working in a team in any field of science and technology.
The Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar shall be given in the 13 domains, namely Physics, Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Mathematics and Computer Science, Earth Science, Medicine, Engineering Sciences, Agricultural Science, Environmental Science, Technology and Innovation, Atomic Energy, Space Science and Technology and Others. The representation from each domain/field, including gender parity will be ensured.
The ministry said that all nominations received for the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar awards shall be placed before the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar Committee (RVPC) to be headed by the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to Government of India and comprising Secretaries of Science Departments, members of Science and Engineering Academies and some distinguished scientists and technologists from different fields of science and technology.
Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar: Date
The nominations for this bouquet of awards will be invited every year on January 14 which would remain open till February 28 (National Science Day) every year.
These awards shall be announced on May 11 (National Technology Day) every year. The Award Ceremony for all categories of awards will be held on August 23 (National Space Day). All awards will have a Sanad and a medal.
The Centre has said that these new National Awards is a transformative step in recognizing the achievements of the Scientific community at the highest level by the Government of India.
With transparency and fairness in the entire selection process, work done by all sections of Scientific Innovators and Technologists will be awarded providing at-par status with other National Awards, the government said.