Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express Ticket Booking Begins: Check Route, Fare, Stops & Timetable

On June 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Madhya Pradesh to flag off five new Vande Bharat Express trains in India via video-conferencing. The five new Vande Bharat trains are

Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express

Bhopal Indore Vande Bharat Express

Patna Ranchi Vande Bharat Express

Bengaluru Dharwad Vande Bharat Express

Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat Express

The Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will be the 2nd Vande Bharat Express for Madhya Pradesh, with Bhopal-Indore being the 3rd and is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to around four and a half hours.

The train will run six days a week except on Tuesdays.