Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Rakhi On 30 Or 31 August? Here's The Answer To Your Confusion

According to Hindu Mythology, Mahabharat, Lord Krishna accidentally cut his finger on the Sudarshan Chakra and Princess Draupadi tied a piece of cloth to heal the wound.

Lord Krishna appreciated this kind gesture and promised to protect her from all demons around the world. He kept his promise during Draupadi's chirharan and saved her from Kavravas.

Raksha Bandhan signifies this special bond between a brother and a sister. But this year, there is a lot of confusion regarding the date and timings for the celebration.

Some believe that it is to be celebrated on August 30 while others suggest it is on August 31. This confusion has resulted in many people wondering when to celebrate the festival.