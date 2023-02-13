Rajya Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Till March 13

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till Mar. 13, on Monday, as opposition parties disrupted the house, demanding revocation of Congress MP Rajani Patil's suspension and setting up of a JPC to probe allegations against the Adani Group.

The house, which was briefly adjourned in the morning, will now meet at 11:00 a.m. on March 13 after recess.

Soon after the listed papers were laid on the table of the house, the opposition MPs insisted that the chair allow the Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to speak.