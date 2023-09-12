Rajnath Singh Inaugurates 90 Infra Projects Of BRO Across 11 States And Union Territories

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated 90 infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) worth over Rs 2,900 crore, spread across 11 States/Union Territories.

Rajnath Singh inaugurated the projects at an event in Jammu. He was accompanied by Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s office Jitendra Singh and was received at the Jammu airport by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and senior Army and Indian Air Force (IAF) officers.

These include Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh; two airfields in West Bengal; two helipads; 22 roads and 63 bridges.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Defence, of these 90 projects, 36 are in Arunachal Pradesh; 26 in Ladakh; 11 in Jammu & Kashmir; five in Mizoram; three in Himachal Pradesh; two each in Sikkim, Uttarakhand & West Bengal and one each in Nagaland, Rajasthan and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.