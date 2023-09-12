Rajnath Singh Inaugurates 90 Infra Projects Of BRO Across 11 States And Union Territories
These include Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh; two airfields in West Bengal; two helipads; 22 roads and 63 bridges.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated 90 infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) worth over Rs 2,900 crore, spread across 11 States/Union Territories.
Rajnath Singh inaugurated the projects at an event in Jammu. He was accompanied by Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s office Jitendra Singh and was received at the Jammu airport by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and senior Army and Indian Air Force (IAF) officers.
According to a statement by the Ministry of Defence, of these 90 projects, 36 are in Arunachal Pradesh; 26 in Ladakh; 11 in Jammu & Kashmir; five in Mizoram; three in Himachal Pradesh; two each in Sikkim, Uttarakhand & West Bengal and one each in Nagaland, Rajasthan and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
The BRO has completed the construction of these strategically-important projects in record time; most of them in a single working season using state-of-the-art technology, the statement said.
In his address, the Rajnath Singh described the BRO as ‘bro (brother)’ of the Armed Forces, asserting that, through its infrastructure projects, BRO is not only securing India’s borders, but also playing a key role in the socio-economic development of the far-flung areas.
Rajnath Singh credited the timely completion of these projects to the hard work & dedication of its personnel as well as the commitment of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Together with BRO, we are ensuring that the nation is secure and border areas are developed. Timely completion of infrastructure projects in far-flung areas has now become the new normal of New India,” he said.
Here are the details about some of the projects inaugurated by Rajnath Singh:
Devak Bridge
The event was organised at Devak Bridge on Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur Road, which was inaugurated by the Defence Minister. The state-of-the-art 422.9 meter long Class 70 RCC Devak bridge is of strategic importance as it will enhance the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces and boost socio-economic development of the region.
Nechiphu Tunnel
Another important infrastructure project inaugurated by the Rajnath Singh was the 500-metre-long Nechiphu Tunnel on Balipara-Charduar-Tawang Road in Arunachal Pradesh.
This tunnel, along with the under-construction Sela Tunnel, will provide all-weather connectivity to the strategic Tawang Region. It will be beneficial to the Armed Forces deployed in the region and the tourists visiting Tawang. Rajnath Singh had laid the foundation stone of the tunnel in October 2020.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu joined the ceremony virtually.
Bagdogra And Barrackpore Airfields
The revamped Bagdogra and Barrackpore Airfields in West Bengal were also dedicated to the nation. These airfields, reconstructed at a cost of over Rs 500 crore, will not only bolster the preparedness of the Indian Air Force (IAF), but also facilitate commercial flight operations in the region, the ministry said.
Nyoma Airfield
Rajnath Singh virtually laid the foundation stone of Nyoma Airfield in Eastern Ladakh. This airfield, to be developed at a cost of approx. Rs 200 crore, will boost the air infrastructure in Ladakh and augment IAF’s capability along the Northern border.
The Defence Minister exuded confidence that this airfield, which will be one of the world’s highest, would prove to be a game-changer for the Armed Forces.
The Raksha Mantri also expressed hope the BRO will soon set another unique record with the construction of Shinkun La Tunnel, the world’s highest tunnel at an altitude of 15,855 feet.
The tunnel will connect Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal to the Zaskar Valley in Ladakh and provide all weather connectivity, he said, commending the BRO for developing infrastructure in border areas and making an invaluable contribution to the security of the nation.
