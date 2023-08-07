Rajasthan Gets 17 New Districts And 3 New Divisions; Here's All You Need To Know
The Rajasthan government notified the formation of 17 new districts following a Cabinet approval on August 4.
17 new districts and three new divisions came into being in Rajasthan on Monday.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot virtually unveiled the inauguration plaques and participating in a 'yajna' in Jaipur.
Prayers and yajnas were also held in the new district headquarters in the presence of the ministers in charge, according to news agency PTI.
Ashok Gehlot also launched the websites of the new districts during the function at the Birla Auditorium.
The Rajasthan government notified the formation of 17 new districts following a Cabinet approval on August 4.
According to AIR News, Gehlot addressed the programme and said that the state has created history.
He said that with the increasing population, decentralization of the administrative system is necessary.
à¤à¤¨ à¤à¤¾à¤µà¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤¨— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 7, 2023
50 à¤à¤¼à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨
à¤²à¤à¤¬à¥ à¤¸à¤®à¤¯ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤²à¥ à¤ à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤¨à¤ à¤à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤ à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤ªà¤° à¤à¤ à¤¬à¤¿à¤°à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¤¡à¤¿à¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤® à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤¿à¤²à¤¾ à¤µ à¤¸à¤à¤à¤¾à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¤à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¥à¤°à¤® à¤à¥ à¤ à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤à¥à¤·à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¥à¥¤
à¤à¤¨ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤µ à¤à¤¯ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤µà¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤à¤¸ à¤¹à¤°à¥à¤·à¥à¤²à¥à¤²à¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤¸à¤µ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤®à¤¸à¥à¤¤â¦ pic.twitter.com/wsUikemsAo
As per the report, a new administrative map has come into existence in Rajasthan from August 7. Now, there are 10 divisions and 50 districts in the state.
The Congress government in Rajasthan has indicated that more new districts may be created in the coming days, the report added.
Earlier, Gehlot had said that the formation of new districts will improve governance and bring relief to people who have to cover long distances to go to district headquarters for various works.
Chief Secretary Usha Sharma said smaller districts will better governance, delivery of services, and law and order.
List Of New Districts In Rajasthan
Jaipur district has been divided into Jaipur and Jaipur Rural, and Jodhpur district into Jodhpur and Jodhpur Rural.
The other new districts are Apoongarh, Balotra, Beawar, Deeg, Didwana-Kuchaman, Dudu, Gangapur City, Kekri, Kotputli-Behror, Khairthal-Tijara, Neem ka Thana, Phalodi, Slumber, Sanchore and Shahpura.
The new divisions are Banswara, Pali and Sikar.
List Of Districts In Rajasthan
Jaipur
Jaipur Rural
Jodhpur
Jodhpur Rural
Apoongarh
Balotra
Beawar
Deeg
Didwana-Kuchaman
Dudu
Gangapur City
Kekri
Kotputli-Behror
Khairthal-Tijara
Neem ka Thana
Phalodi
Slumber
Sanchore
Shahpura
Alwar
Nagaur
Udaipur
Sikar
Barmer
Ajmer
Bharatpur
Bhilwara
Bikaner
Jhunjhunun
Churu
Pali
Ganganagar
Kota
Jalor
Banswara
Hanumangarh
Gausa
Chittorgarh
Karauli
Tonk
Jhalawar
Dungarpur
Sawai Madhopur
Baran
Dhaulpur
Rajsamand
Bundi
Sirohi
Pratapgarh
Jaisalmer
(With PTI inputs)