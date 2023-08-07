Rajasthan Gets 17 New Districts And 3 New Divisions; Here's All You Need To Know

17 new districts and three new divisions came into being in Rajasthan on Monday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot virtually unveiled the inauguration plaques and participating in a 'yajna' in Jaipur.

Prayers and yajnas were also held in the new district headquarters in the presence of the ministers in charge, according to news agency PTI.

Ashok Gehlot also launched the websites of the new districts during the function at the Birla Auditorium.

The Rajasthan government notified the formation of 17 new districts following a Cabinet approval on August 4.

According to AIR News, Gehlot addressed the programme and said that the state has created history.

He said that with the increasing population, decentralization of the administrative system is necessary.