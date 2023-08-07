BQPrimeNationRajasthan Gets 17 New Districts And 3 New Divisions; Here's All You Need To Know
Rajasthan Gets 17 New Districts And 3 New Divisions; Here's All You Need To Know

The Rajasthan government notified the formation of 17 new districts following a Cabinet approval on August 4.

07 Aug 2023, 5:27 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Twitter/@ashokgehlot51</p></div>
Source: Twitter/@ashokgehlot51

17 new districts and three new divisions came into being in Rajasthan on Monday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot virtually unveiled the inauguration plaques and participating in a 'yajna' in Jaipur.

Prayers and yajnas were also held in the new district headquarters in the presence of the ministers in charge, according to news agency PTI.

Ashok Gehlot also launched the websites of the new districts during the function at the Birla Auditorium.

According to AIR News, Gehlot addressed the programme and said that the state has created history.

He said that with the increasing population, decentralization of the administrative system is necessary.

As per the report, a new administrative map has come into existence in Rajasthan from August 7. Now, there are 10 divisions and 50 districts in the state.

The Congress government in Rajasthan has indicated that more new districts may be created in the coming days, the report added.

Earlier, Gehlot had said that the formation of new districts will improve governance and bring relief to people who have to cover long distances to go to district headquarters for various works.

Chief Secretary Usha Sharma said smaller districts will better governance, delivery of services, and law and order.

List Of New Districts In Rajasthan 

Jaipur district has been divided into Jaipur and Jaipur Rural, and Jodhpur district into Jodhpur and Jodhpur Rural.

The other new districts are Apoongarh, Balotra, Beawar, Deeg, Didwana-Kuchaman, Dudu, Gangapur City, Kekri, Kotputli-Behror, Khairthal-Tijara, Neem ka Thana, Phalodi, Slumber, Sanchore and Shahpura.

The new divisions are Banswara, Pali and Sikar.

List Of Districts In Rajasthan

  1. Jaipur

  2. Jaipur Rural

  3. Jodhpur

  4. Jodhpur Rural

  5. Apoongarh

  6. Balotra

  7. Beawar

  8. Deeg

  9. Didwana-Kuchaman

  10. Dudu

  11. Gangapur City

  12. Kekri

  13. Kotputli-Behror

  14. Khairthal-Tijara

  15. Neem ka Thana

  16. Phalodi

  17. Slumber

  18. Sanchore

  19. Shahpura

  20. Alwar

  21. Nagaur

  22. Udaipur

  23. Sikar

  24. Barmer

  25. Ajmer

  26. Bharatpur

  27. Bhilwara

  28. Bikaner

  29. Jhunjhunun

  30. Churu

  31. Pali

  32. Ganganagar

  33. Kota

  34. Jalor

  35. Banswara

  36. Hanumangarh

  37. Gausa

  38. Chittorgarh

  39. Karauli

  40. Tonk

  41. Jhalawar

  42. Dungarpur

  43. Sawai Madhopur

  44. Baran

  45. Dhaulpur

  46. Rajsamand

  47. Bundi

  48. Sirohi

  49. Pratapgarh

  50. Jaisalmer

(With PTI inputs)

