Rainfall Over India During August-September Period Very Likely To Be Normal: IMD

The India Meteorological Department has said that the rainfall over the country as a whole during the second half of the southwest monsoon season is very likely to be normal.

During the August to September period, normal to above normal rainfall is very likely over most parts of subdivisions adjacent to/ along the Himalayas, east-central India, and some parts of east and northeast India, IMD said in a press release.

Below normal rainfall is very likely over most parts of Peninsular India, and western parts of northwest and central India, the weather agency said.

Although El Nino, the warming of waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America, has not impacted the monsoon performance so far, its influence is likely to be visible in the second phase of the monsoon, scientists at the IMD said.

"Though the country is expected to experience normal rainfall in August and September, it is likely to be on the lower side (94% to 99%) of the normal (422.8 mm)," news agency PTI quoted IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra as saying.

Rainfall recorded between 94% and 106% of the long-period average (LPA), or 50-year average, is considered normal.

Rainfall in August is predicted to be below normal (less than 94% of LPA), but the situation is expected to improve comparatively in September, the IMD said.