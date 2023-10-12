Railways To Launch Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Soon: Official

Roy estimated that the total opportunity size for the rail and metro segment that includes Vande Bharat trains and Metro tenders of Mumbai, Chennai and Patna could be upwards of Rs 2 lakh crore in the next seven years.

The Indian Railways has issued a production plan of 102 Vande Bharat rakes (35 in 2022-2023 and 67 in 2023-2024) as per the railways design within its production units (the Integral Coach Factory, the Rail Coach Factory and the Modern Coach Factory).

A total 75 Vande Bharat rakes are planned as chair car version and remaining planned as sleeper version.

The Indian Railways has also planned to manufacture 400 Vande Bharat trains (sleeper version) of three different technologies for which tenders have been floated to select technology partners for manufacturing within Indian Railways Production Units.