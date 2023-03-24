Railways Sanctions Gooty-Pendekallu Section Doubling At Rs 352 Crore

The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned the doubling of the railway line between Gooty and Pendekallu stations in Andhra Pradesh for a distance of 29.2 kilometre at an estimated cost of Rs 352 crore, said an official.

The Gooty-Pendekallu section is a critical one in the Guntakal Division of the South Central Railway zone, which handles busy train traffic between Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

'This section plays an important role in connecting these cities and beyond, as most of the trains pass through it. Over the years, this section has witnessed a steady increase in both passenger and freight trains, leading to the saturation of the section,' said the official in a statement on Thursday.

Doubling will ease train movement and improve operational efficiency, including offering the opportunity to introduce more trains on this section.

The Ministry of Railways is giving a special emphasis on enhancing infrastructure with multiple developmental works, focusing on the doubling of critical and saturated sections for incorporating agility into the mobility of trains.

Indian Railways has already sanctioned the doubling of the railway line between Pendekallu and Guntur sections as part of the Guntakal-Guntur doubling project.

Another key section, Gooty-Dharmavaram, has also been converted into a double line section recently. Now, the Gooty-Pendekallu doubling will enable seamless, bidirectional movement of trains along double lines between Hyderabad and Bengaluru and beyond.

Moreover, the doubling projects will give a shot in the arm to socio-economic development in these regions with faster-moving passenger and freight trains.