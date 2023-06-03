ADVERTISEMENT
Coromandel Express Accident: 18 Trains Cancelled, Several Diverted
The 12837 Howrah-Puri Superfast Express, 12863 Howrah-Bengaluru Superfast Express, 12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail were cancelled.
Eighteen long-distance trains were cancelled following the horrific triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening, an official said.
Eighteen long-distance trains were cancelled following the horrific triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening, an official said.
Seven trains were also diverted via the Tatanagar station, he said.
The 12837 Howrah-Puri Superfast Express, 12863 Howrah-Bengaluru Superfast Express, 12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail were cancelled, the official said.
He said that 12895 Howrah-Puri Superfast Express, 20831 Howrah-Sambalpur Express and 02837 Santragachi-Puri Express were also cancelled for the day.
At least 50 people were killed and more than 350 injured in the crash, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, officials said.
ALSO READ
Coromandel Express Accident Live Updates: At Least 30 Dead, 400 Injured In Triple Train Crash
Opinion
Coromandel Express Accident Live Updates: At Least 30 Dead, 400 Injured In Triple Train Crash
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT