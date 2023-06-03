Odisha Train Crash: Opposition Leaders Flag Questions Over Passenger Safety

The accident highlights the infrastructural deficiencies of the Railways and lapses in passenger safety, Bihar minister and JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha said, noting that Nitish Kumar had resigned as railway minister in August 1999 taking moral responsibility for the Gasel train Gurdeep Singh Sappal, co-ordinator in the Congress president's office, said, 'Resignation in such cases is expected not just on moral grounds. Resignation is also a means to ensure that those in power and accountable for the accident do not influence such 'high-level inquiry'.' 'That's why the norm is that the officers in the chain of command are suspended and the minister resigns!' he said.