Punjab Imposes 90 Paise Per Litre VAT Rates On Petrol, Diesel
When asked how much cess has been imposed, Minister Aman Arora said it will be 90 paise per litre on petrol and diesel.
The Punjab government has decided to impose VAT rates of 90 paise per litre on petrol and diesel in a meeting of the state cabinet on Friday.
When asked if any cess has been imposed on petrol and diesel, Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said, "Cess (VAT rates) has been imposed."
He was speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting.
"Because for a long time, the need was felt.. and I think Punjab today needs revenue generation," Arora noted.
The cabinet met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
