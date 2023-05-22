PSEB Class 12 Results 2023: Punjab Board Provides An Update On The Date, Check Details Here
The board is expected to release PSEB 10th and 12th, 2023 results soon, check how to find out your result online.
PSEB Results 2023: The Punjab Board is expected to release the results for the PSEB 10th and 12th exams in 2023 soon. Students can get their results by visiting the official website at pseb.ac.in once the results are made available.
The PSEB's official website states that the results for the 2023 academic year for senior secondary may be released on or before May 31, 2023, but an official date has not been confirmed.
Source : PSEB website
Here is how you can check the results of PSEB 2023 :
Visit the official website of Punjab Board : pseb.ac.in
Find the ‘Results’ section on the homepage and click on it.
Click on the link given for Punjab Board 12th Results 2023.
Enter and submit your login information.
After filling in all the details you can see your results and download them as well.
Check the official website of PSEB regularly for more updates.
The Punjab Board of Education conducted class 12 exams at several locations in Punjab from February 20 to April 13, and class 10 exams from March 21 to April 18, with approximately 250,000 students taking the exams.