PSEB Class 12 Results 2023: Punjab Board Provides An Update On The Date, Check Details Here

PSEB Results 2023: The Punjab Board is expected to release the results for the PSEB 10th and 12th exams in 2023 soon. Students can get their results by visiting the official website at pseb.ac.in once the results are made available.

The PSEB's official website states that the results for the 2023 academic year for senior secondary may be released on or before May 31, 2023, but an official date has not been confirmed.