PSEB 10th Results 2023 Declared: Here's How To Check Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2023
The PSEB Class 10th exam was conducted from March 24 to April 20.
PSEB 10th Result 2023: The Punjab School Education Board declared PSEB matric results on Friday at 11:30 AM. Students who have appeared for the PSEB Class 10 Exams 2023 can check their Punjab Board 10th results through the official website: pseb.ac.in
This year, the overall pass percentage is 97.56%.
How To Check PSEB 10th Result 2023?
Follow these simple steps on the Punjab School Education Board official website for easy access to check Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2023
Visit the official website of PSEB that is www.pseb.ac.in
Click on the Result tab.
Choose PSEB 10th Result 2023 that you want to check
Enter login details
Click on submit.
Your Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Screenshot of results tab
Check PSEB 10th Result 2023 via SMS
With lakhs of students trying to access the Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2023, the website might load slowly. Hence, students have the option to check their PSEB 10th Result 2023 through the SMS. Here's how you can do the same.
Open a new SMS on your phone.
Type PB10 <Roll No>.
Send the message to 5676750
Your PSEB Class 10 Results 2023 will be available
PSEB 10th Result 2023 - Rechecking and Revaluation
If students are not happy with their PSEB 10th Result 2023, they can opt for rechecking or reevaluation. Students can access the PSEB official website and submit an application to get their PSEB Class 10 Results 2023 reevaluated.
The Punjab Board also conducts Class 10 Compartment Exams for students who want to improve their scores in the board exams. The applications for the PSEB 10th compartment Exams will be released after the PSEB 10th Result 2023 are announced.