Private Plane Skids Off Mumbai Airport Runway, No Casualties Reported

A private aircraft with eight people on board skidded off the runway at the Mumbai airport while landing on Thursday.

The VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL, operating flight from Vizag to Mumbai with 6 passengers and 2 crew members on board, veered off the runway, Adani Group-owned Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport said in a statement. The incident occurred at about 17:02 p.m. on Thursday.

There are no casualties and CSMIA’s airside team is on-ground to assist with the clearance on-site, it said.

"Operations are active at the airport, it’s not a crash but skid, runway is operational,” the airport's statement said.

The incident prompted the authorities to divert flights, and takeoffs were delayed, at least two people aware of the matter told BQ Prime.