President Droupadi Murmu Awarded Suriname’s Highest Civilian Award
President of India was given this award during the celebration of 150th anniversary of the arrival of Indians in Suriname
President Droupadi Murmu was awarded the highest civilian award, the 'Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star' by Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of Suriname. President Murmu received this award during her three-day visit to Suriname, a northern South American country.
The President shared this exceptional news on Twitter to appreciate this noble gesture from the Suriname community. And dedicated this award to the 1.4 billion people in India.
I am greatly honoured to receive Suriname's highest distinction, "Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star."— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 5, 2023
This recognition holds tremendous significance, not only for me but also for the 1.4 billion people of India whom I represent.
PM Narendra Modi acknowledged this great achievement by retweeting on the post and congratulating the President Of India.
Congratulations to Rashtrapati Ji on being conferred the highest civilian award of Suriname â Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star. This special gesture from the Government and people of Suriname symbolizes the enduring friendship between our countries. @rashtrapatibhvn https://t.co/rmR2A0Bsgy— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 6, 2023
Talking about their 150 year old relationship with India, the President shared that the Indian government has confirmed the extension of eligibility criteria for the (Overseas Citizenship of India) OCI card from fourth generation to sixth generation.
The Significance Of Honorary Order Of The Yellow Star
Instituted in 1975, this is Republic of Suriname’s highest state decoration.
After the Independence of Suriname, the Honorary Order of the Yellow Star was introduced instead of the Dutch Order Of The Netherlands Lion.
This award is rewarded to individuals or nations that provide meritorious services to the Surinamese nation or people. This means that foreign nations and foreigners are eligible for this recognition.
Grand Cordon, Grand Officer, Commander, Officer, and Knight are five classes along with Gold and Silver Honorary Medals.