BQPrimeNationPresident Droupadi Murmu Awarded Suriname’s Highest Civilian Award
ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu Awarded Suriname’s Highest Civilian Award

President of India was given this award during the celebration of 150th anniversary of the arrival of Indians in Suriname

06 Jun 2023, 4:01 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Twitter</p></div>
Source: Twitter

President Droupadi Murmu was awarded the highest civilian award, the 'Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star' by Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of Suriname. President Murmu received this award during her three-day visit to Suriname, a northern South American country.

The President shared this exceptional news on Twitter to appreciate this noble gesture from the Suriname community. And dedicated this award to the 1.4 billion people in India.

PM Narendra Modi acknowledged this great achievement by retweeting on the post and congratulating the President Of India.

Talking about their 150 year old relationship with India, the President shared that the Indian government has confirmed the extension of eligibility criteria for the (Overseas Citizenship of India) OCI card from fourth generation to sixth generation.

The Significance Of Honorary Order Of The Yellow Star 

Instituted in 1975, this is Republic of Suriname’s highest state decoration.

After the Independence of Suriname, the Honorary Order of the Yellow Star was introduced instead of the Dutch Order Of The Netherlands Lion. 

This award is rewarded to individuals or nations that provide meritorious services to the Surinamese nation or people. This means that foreign nations and foreigners are eligible for this recognition.  

Grand Cordon, Grand Officer, Commander, Officer, and Knight are five classes along with Gold and Silver Honorary Medals.  

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT