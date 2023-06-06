President Droupadi Murmu Awarded Suriname’s Highest Civilian Award

President Droupadi Murmu was awarded the highest civilian award, the 'Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star' by Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of Suriname. President Murmu received this award during her three-day visit to Suriname, a northern South American country.

The President shared this exceptional news on Twitter to appreciate this noble gesture from the Suriname community. And dedicated this award to the 1.4 billion people in India.